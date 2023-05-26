MLB National League Playoff Picture if the Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason. Which teams currently hold playoff spots in the NL?

Here’s what the National League playoff picture would look like if the postseason started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (31-19) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) No. 5- Pittsburgh Pirates (25-24) No. 4- Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) No. 6- New York Mets (26-25)

The National League has been off to an interesting start in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The phrase “it’s early” only applies for so long, and the league’s better teams will start establishing themselves in this race while the pretenders naturally fall back.

The Braves have continued to play some solid baseball as May ends. Still, they only hold a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the National League. The Braves and Dodgers are considered World Series contenders, so it’s not surprising that they are off to solid starts.

Even though the Dodgers are favorites in the NL West and National League, the Arizona Diamondbacks have put together an impressive first two months. The D-Backs are the top wild card team in the NL, posting a 7-3 record over their last ten games. With promising young talent, Arizona is a team to watch as the season progresses.

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to hold the top spot inside the NL Central. A 4-6 record over their last ten games likely won’t keep them there for long, especially with a team like the St. Louis Cardinals playing much better in May.

The Mets have also jumped into a wild card position over the last week, thanks to a solid 6-4 stretch. Expectations are still high for this group, but can they catch the Braves at the top?