MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves, Dodgers Continue as Favorites by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites to take the NL from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Atlanta Braves +220 (Last week: +240)

It hasn’t been the best stretch of play from the Atlanta Braves, who’ve posted just a 4-6 record over their last ten games. The Braves still have seen their odds rise to win the National League this week from +240 to +220.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +240 (Last week: +320)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have overtaken the National League’s best record, now sitting at 27-16. The Dodgers have been playing great baseball in May, leading to their odds of winning the NL getting bet down from +320 to +240.

3. San Diego Padres +600 (Last week: +500)

It hasn’t been a favorable stretch for the San Diego Padres, who’ve fallen off considerably over the last few weeks. The Friars have a disappointing 2-8 record over their last ten games and have seen their odds of winning the NL drop from +500 to +600.

4. Philadelphia Phillies +1100 (Last week: +1100)

It looked like the Philadelphia Phillies were turning a corner, but they’ve now lost three straight games and are sitting at 20-22. With their recent poor stretch, the Phillies have maintained their +1100 odds to win the National League.

5. (Tie) Milwaukee Brewers +1200 (Last week: +1000)

The Milwaukee Brewers have taken over the top spot in the NL Central with a 24-18 record. There are some red flags about this team, though, highlighted in their odds dropping from +1000 to +1200 to win the NL.

5. (Tie) New York Mets +1200 (Last week: +850)

Things have not gone according to plan for the New York Mets, who are free-falling in the standings and odds board. The Mets are 3-7 over their last ten games and have seen their odds plummet. As a result, going from +850 to +1200.

7. St. Louis Cardinals +2000 (Last week: +2100)

After a dismal start to the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals have slowly been digging themselves out of a hole. The Red Birds are 7-3 over their last ten games and have seen their odds to win the NL rise from +2100 to +2000.

8. (Tie) Chicago Cubs +3000 (Last week: +2700)

To say it’s been a struggle of late for the Chicago Cubs would be an understatement. The Cubs have lost four straight games and are 3-7 over their last ten contests, leading to their odds falling from +2700 to +3000.

8. (Tie) San Francisco Giants +3000 (Last week: +2700)

Interestingly, the San Francisco Giants still sit in the top ten despite not having lofty expectations entering the year, in addition to their poor 19-23 record overall. The Giants have seen their odds drop from +2700 to +3000.

8. (Tie) Arizona Diamondbacks +3000 (Last week: +4000)

Even after having some rough patches, the Arizona Diamondbacks still find themselves with a strong 24-19 record, leading to their odds of winning the NL jumping from +4000 to +3000 over the last week.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook