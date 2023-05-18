NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP Power Rankings: Tatum, Butler Neck and Neck by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is filled with massive stars, and there’s definite value on the board to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

With that, which players have the best odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook of taking the hardware?

1. Jayson Tatum -125 (Last week: +320)

Jayson Tatum has played an integral role in getting the Boston Celtics to the ECF, to no one’s surprise. His 51-point outburst to get Boston by the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 is an NBA record, and he followed that up with an efficient 30-point effort against Miami in Game 1. You’d like Tatum to take control of the game’s tempo in the second half and not let that first contest slip away from Boston, but other factors are also at play. Tatum now has juice attached to his odds of winning ECF MVP, where he’s risen from +320 to -125.

2. Jimmy Butler +180 (Last week: +400)

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler has continued to show up in big spots throughout the postseason. When it looked like the Heat were struggling in Game 1 of the first half, Butler put the team on his back in the second half, leading to him tallying a game-high 35 points in the opener. Butler is a weapon on both ends of the court, and he’s really done a solid job of asserting himself in this Heat postseason run. The clutch performer has been bet down again over the last week, from +400 to +180.

3. Jaylen Brown +650 (Last week: +950)

Jaylen Brown is a player that likely isn’t seeing his value fully utilized for the Boston Celtics. He has the potential to be a top option on a team, and with Tatum at the helm, he’s realistically never going to be that in Boston. Brown poured in 22 points in Game 1 against Miami but also had some costly turnovers that contributed to multiple Heat runs. There’s likely some value with his +650 odds, but unless he starts shooting unconscious from the field, we find it hard to see him leapfrogging Tatum or Butler.

4. Bam Adebayo +3200 (Last week: +10000)

Bam Adebayo plays a significant role for the Miami Heat in their frontcourt. He showed up in Game 1 against Boston, coming in with the second-most points on Miami with 20. He’s never going to wow you with his offense, but his effectiveness on defense and his ability to protect the rim and rebound for Miami can’t be understated. Adebayo has seen his odds to win ECF MVP rise substantially over the last week from +10000 to +3200.

5. Malcolm Brogdon +4000 (Last week: +5500)

Malcolm Brogdon won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award for good reason. He’s been a valuable addition to the Boston Celtics and had a strong Game 1 against Miami, tallying 19 points on 50% shooting. Even though Brogdon plays a vital role for the C’s, it’s hard to see him making a push ahead of some of the stars above him. The former Pacer’s odds rose from +5500 to +4000.

Other players in this series are in play, but it’s tough to envision a world where one of these five players doesn’t come out on top. Their odds reflect that, and the other players in consideration are extreme longshots and don’t exactly provide the confidence you’d be looking for in a type of futures bet.

Eastern Conference Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook