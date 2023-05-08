NBA Postseason Player Props: Curry, Butler and Poole on Tap Tonight by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NBA playoffs continue Monday with a pair of Game 4 matchups as the New York Knicks battle the Miami Heat, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Golden State Warriors.

Using SportsGrid’s Player Props Model, I’ve highlighted three of my top plays, beginning with the reigning Finals MVP.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

GSW Stephen Curry OVER 5.5 Rebounds vs. Lakers (-113)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 6.7

The lopsided nature of Games 2 and 3 limited Curry to just 29 and 32 minutes, respectively, yet the sharpshooter still managed to record four rebounds in both contests. I expect tonight to be a much closer affair, meaning Curry should see his usual allotment of minutes and, thus, a further opportunity to crash the boards. Having averaged 6.1 rebounds per game during the regular season, I’ll roll with the over on Curry’s 5.5 market number.

MIA Jimmy Butler UNDER 1.5 Made Threes vs. Knicks (-210)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 0.7

Butler continues to score at will but has yet to make a three in the series, shooting a combined 0-3 from downtown in his two appearances. The 33-year-old is doing most of his damage from the midrange and frequent trips to the free throw line. I expect a similar approach this evening as Miami looks to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Give me the under.

GSW Jordan Poole OVER 12.5 Points vs. Lakers (-130)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 2.5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 14.6

After tallying 21 points in Game 1, Poole has been a non-factor, scoring 11 combined points the past two games while going 0-6 from downtown. Despite his recent struggles, the 23-year-old remains critical to the Warriors’ success and has shown he can catch fire on any given night. With the Dubs looking to avoid a 3-1 series deficit, I think Poole comes through with a big performance in Game 4, making the over on his 12.5 points prop an appealing option.