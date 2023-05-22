NBA WCF Game 4 Same Game Parlays: Lakers in Survival Mode vs. Nuggets by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

In the wild world of NBA playoffs, strategy is critical. As the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Denver Nuggets, it’s time to reassess and realign our parlay strategy for the upcoming game.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

LeBron James and the Lakers’ Final Stand

The first element in this parlay strategy revolves around LeBron James, the linchpin of the Lakers. James is known for his legacy games, and in Game 4, an elimination game, he is expected to come out swinging. The consensus is that James will not sit idly by and let a sweep happen.

In anticipation of a strong performance from LeBron, it’s predicted that he will take at least 20 shots from the field and consequently score at least 20 points. That’s our first leg.

Betting on Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves is another crucial player in our parlay strategy. Reaves has been flying under the radar. But we believe he’s poised to impact this game, with a prediction of 15+ points.

Moreover, LeBron James has proven his worth as an assist man when he’s not scoring big. We’re taking James to get at least eight assists for this game.

Nikola JokiÄ‡’s Role in the Game

Lastly, we look at Nikola JokiÄ‡, the Nuggets’ star player. JokiÄ‡’s assist prowess is well known. He can effortlessly drop eight assists in a basketball game, so we’re betting on him doing just that.

If all four of these legs hit, the odds are a +211. Given the potential payout, it’s a risk we’re willing to take.

Nuggets’ Strategy: Focusing on JokiÄ‡ and Jamal Murray

As we look at the Nuggets’ strategy, there are two crucial elements: JokiÄ‡ and Jamal Murray. Despite an underwhelming performance in the last game, JokiÄ‡ is projected to score 25+ points.

Meanwhile, Murray’s performance has been inconsistent. We predict him to score under 29.5 points in this game. While he has shined in Denver, his road games have left something to be desired.

With these bets, the odds stand at +105.

We’re predicting a Lakers victory, and this parlay strategy reflects that sentiment.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and SportsGrid’s Daily Newsletter. Whether a casual fan or a seasoned bettor, this app is your ticket to informed betting.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: CLICK HERE