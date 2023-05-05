NBA Western Conference Odds Power Rankings: Nuggets Up, Suns Down by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Denver Nuggets have emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the Western Conference.

Below, you can find the four remaining teams with the best odds to win the West on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Denver Nuggets +110 (Last week: +310)

The Denver Nuggets have been interesting to watch, entering as the Western Conference’s top seed. Still, the Nuggets weren’t getting respect from the oddsmakers, but that changed after they jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the Phoenix Suns. Denver has looked like an NBA title threat, leading oddsmakers to give them their flowers. Denver is a significant favorite to move onto the Western Conference Finals and saw their odds of winning the West bet down from +310 to +110.

2. Golden State Warriors +270 (Last week: +210)

Since last week, the Golden State Warriors advanced past the Sacramento Kings and have recorded a split at home vs. the Los Angeles Lakers to begin Round 2. The defending NBA champs will have their work cut out against the Lake Show but are still slight favorites to move forward. With their experience and pedigree, the Warriors are still a threat to win the West, even if their odds have moved from +210 to +270.

3. Los Angeles Lakers +290 (Last week: +700)

LeBron James and the Lakers advanced past the Memphis Grizzlies and stole Game 1 on the road in Golden State to begin Round 2. Sure, the Lakers were blown out in Game 2, but they got the split they wanted. With the Lakers having home-court advantage in what is now a best-of-five, will LeBron and company get back to an NBA Final? Their odds jumped from +700 to +290, and not much separates them from the Warriors.

4. Phoenix Suns +750 (Last week: +170)

Besides an early blip in the series, the Phoenix Suns handed the Los Angeles Clippers. The same can’t be said for how Phoenix has kicked it off with the Denver Nuggets, losing two straight by double figures. Game 3 will go down tonight and could flip the series if it goes Phoenix’s way. One thing is for sure, the odds for the Suns will be changing one way or another. Until then, Phoenix has seen their odds drop from +170 as the odds-on favorite to +750. They are now the longest odds to win the West of the four remaining teams.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Western Conference Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook