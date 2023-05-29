New York Mets Win National League: Buy or Sell by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Mets entered the regular season as one of the favorites to win the National League, but they’ve yet to play the part of that to this point. New York was coming off a 101-win campaign in 2022, and the expectation was that they’d be just as good in 2023. This baseball team is built to win now, especially when you factor in some of the moves they made in the offseason.

The Mets saw their former ace Jacob deGrom depart in free agency, which left quite the hole at the top of their rotation. In saying that, it didn’t take the Mets long to find their answer to pair Max Scherzer with Justin Verlander signing on. The former Houston Astros’ hurler won the AL Cy Young in 2022 and had a stellar campaign, but things haven’t started ideally for Scherzer or Verlander in their second go-around paired at the top of a rotation. The veteran duo have combined to make just 13 starts, with neither having an ERA below 3.50. A big reason the Mets were projected to have success revolved around the high-quality arms in their rotation, but to this point, it’s been more of a weakness than a strength.

Entering action on May 29, the Mets have a 27-27 record. That’s a far cry from the 101-win team they had in 2022. With that, we have to ask ourselves what’s gone wrong for the Mets through two months of the regular season? The offense has been in spurts for the Mets, led by Pete Alonso, who’s in the NL MVP conversation and has already mashed 20 home runs on the campaign. When the Mets performed this year, Alonso played a significant role, meaning they need other position players to pick up the slack and start performing to their ability.

Even though the New York Mets have gotten off to a mediocre start through 54 games, they still own the third-shortest odds to win the National League at +850. The Mets sit behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+200) and Atlanta Braves (+230). The Dodgers and Braves have separated themselves from the National League pack, meaning it will be difficult for the Mets to get more respect from the oddsmakers. If Verlander and Scherzer can stay healthy and find their elite stuff on the bump, taking the Mets down in the postseason will be difficult. In saying that, the Braves and Dodgers also have elite arms in their rotation and more depth in their respective lineups. As a result, with how the prices currently stand, fading the Mets to win the National League is something we’re comfortable with.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.