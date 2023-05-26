New York Yankees Release OF Aaron Hicks by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The New York Yankees announced on their official Twitter that OF Aaron Hicks has been released from the team.

Prior to tonight?s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

? Recalled RHP Randy Vásquez (#98) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

? Released OF Aaron Hicks. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 26, 2023

Hicks was designated for assignment last week and is now a free agent. The Yankees still owe him nearly $30 million, but Hicks can now join another MLB team at the league minimum.

In 2023, the 33-year-old has 13 hits in 69 at-bats, with five RBI and one home run. He’s batting .188, with a .263 OBP, and .524 OPS.

The Yankees are third in the AL East at 30-22, trailing the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays by seven games. New York has lost two straight but has won five of its last seven games. They start a three-game set with the San Diego Padres Friday, with Randy Vasquez facing off against Joe Musgrove.

San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees Odds

The FanDuel Sportsbook has the New York Yankees at -102 against the San Diego Padres, with the total set at nine.