NL West Odds Update: Dodgers Sizable Favorite to Take Crown

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the current favorites to win the World Series and lead the NL West.

We’ll dive into each team in the division with their odds of winning it from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are your team if you’re looking for consistency. It wasn’t a picture-perfect opening month for the Dodgers, but they’ve bounced back in May, leading the NL West pack at 31-20. Despite talented opposition, the Dodgers are the favorites to win the division at -490. There’s no value in that number, but if any of the Padres, D-Backs, or Giants make a run, we should reconsider the Dodgers’ odds.

The San Diego Padres are fourth in the NL West, holding a disappointing 23-27 record. The Friars have too much talent to be under .500. San Diego sits 2.5 games out of a wild card spot but needs more consistency to get back into the division title race.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a surprise in the National League West. Young players are already paying dividends, including NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Corbin Carroll. Arizona has an impressive 29-21 record, comfortably in a wild-card position. The Diamondbacks are also just 1.5 games behind the division-leading Dodgers. It isn’t easy to buy into their +1200 price to win the division, but taking some interest in their odds to make the playoffs at +126 is worth consideration.

The San Francisco Giants are still getting respect from oddsmakers. They’re two years removed from them capturing the NL West title, but it’s difficult imagining a similar run this season. The Giants hold a 25-25 record but cannot match the talent of the Padres and Dodgers. Can San Fran make a run at a playoff spot? Sure, but don’t count on them battling for the NL West crown.

Nothing was expected of the Colorado Rockies, and they delivered. The Rockies are having trouble building a winning team, and nothing positive is on the horizon. They sit in the cellar of the NL West, already nine games back of the division lead. Colorado has +25000 odds to come out on top in the NL West.

