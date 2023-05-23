Nuggets Head to First NBA Finals After Sweeping Lakers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

For the first time in their 47-year history, the Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic recorded 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists as the Nuggets edged the Los Angeles Lakers 113-111 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, completing the series sweep.

“I’m really happy for the organization and just how we fight through,” said Jokic. “I remember the days when nobody was in our – you could hear the ball bounce on the floor, and there were no fans.”

Point guard Jamal Murray added 25 points for Denver, who overcame a 15-point second-half deficit, and a 40-point outing from Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The Nuggets finished first in the Western Conference during the regular season and, despite a dominant run thus far in the playoffs, have never been favored by oddsmakers to win the NBA Title.

“We’re the underdogs,” said guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. “We don’t get enough credit for what we do. Not being talked about a lot, we take that personal. We just use that energy, continue to prove everybody wrong.”

Denver now awaits the winner of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series, where the latter currently holds a commanding 3-0 lead.

