Nuggets vs. Lakers: Joker, Reaves Top Game 4 Player Props by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The NBA’s Western Conference Final continues Monday as the Denver Nuggets look to close out the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena.

Per usual, I’ve highlighted my top player prop options, starting with Denver’s man in the middle.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

DEN Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (-146)

Jokic tallied eight helpers in Game 3’s victory, just the first time in the past six games he has failed to record double-digit assists, which makes tonight’s 9.5 prop all the more appealing. The two-time MVP averaged 9.8 assists during the regular season and has upped that number to 10.1 in the postseason. With the Nuggets on the verge of their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history, I think Jokic has yet another monster outing. Give me Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 assists.

LAL Austin Reaves OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-125)

Reaves’ 2.5 made threes prop is eye-opening as the former undrafted free agent has topped that number in six straight games while shooting a blistering 58.5 percent. That’s more than enough for me to back Reaves this evening with LA’s season on the line. Give me the OVER.

