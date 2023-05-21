Orioles Reinstate Mychal Givens Ahead of Clash vs. Blue Jays by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Mychal Givens return to the Baltimore Orioles hasn’t been a smooth transition. The journeyman reliever, who spent the early part of his career with the O’s, re-signed in Baltimore this past offseason. However, Givens has yet to pitch in the majors after suffering a knee injury in Spring Training.

On Sunday, Roch Kubatko confirmed that Givens’ time on the injured list has come to a close, as the former second-round pick was activated for Sunday’s finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

To accommodate the move, Cole Irvin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles have made the following roster moves:



– Reinstated RHP Mychal Givens from the 15-day Injured List (left knee inflammation).

– Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to Triple-A Norfolk. — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) May 21, 2023

Last year, Givens pitched with the New York Mets, compiling 1-1 record and 4.79 ERA. That brings his career benchmarks to 32-23 and 3.40, respectively.

He joins an Orioles squad that is turning heads in the AL East, posting the second-best record in the majors.

Baltimore goes for the series sweep of their division rivals on Sunday. FanDuel Sportsbook has the O’s lined as +168 underdogs, with the total set at 8.5.