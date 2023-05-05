Panthers' Sam Bennett Receives Max Fine for Cross Check by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett has received a max fine of $5,000 for his cross-check on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting during Thursday’s 3-2 victory in Game 2.

Bennett was assessed a minor penalty on the play, which occurred with five minutes remaining in the second period. The 26-year-old was also involved in a controversial sequence in the first period after taking down Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies behind the net. Knies suffered an injury as a result and was ruled out of the game at the start of the second frame.

“I do not think he will hear from player safety on that, no,” said Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk when asked if Bennett could face disciplinary action.

“Everyone seemed to survive that tangle behind the net,” added Florida head coach Paul Maurice. “I think we’ve been on the other side of the ledger enough.”

The Panthers lead the series 2-0 as the scene shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Sunday.

You can find the latest NHL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.