Pistons Fire Assistant GM Rob Murphy Over Workplace Misconduct by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Pistons have fired assistant general manager Rob Murphy for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy.

Murphy was placed on leave last October following an investigation after he was accused of engaging in workplace misconduct with a former female employee.

“Rob Murphy no longer works for the Detroit Pistons or Motor City Cruise, in any capacity,” the Pistons said in a statement. “Mr. Murphy was recently terminated for violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement. The facts that gave rise to his termination surfaced during a review, assisted by a national law firm, of allegations made by a former employee.”

Detroit noted that Murphy “did not return to the workplace prior to his termination.”

The 50-year-old was promoted to assistant GM last offseason after serving as president of the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, during the 2021-22 campaign.

