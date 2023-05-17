San Antonio Spurs Win NBA Draft Lottery by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The San Antonio Spurs won Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, and with that, the right to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama at No. 1 overall.

“It’s going to be unbelievable,” said Spurs owner Peter J. Holt. “Our future was already bright. Now it’s going to be through the moon.”

The most hyped prospect since LeBron James, Wembanyama follows in the footsteps of Hall of Fame big men Tim Duncan and David Robinson, who San Antonio drafted with the No. 1 pick in 1997 and 1987, respectively.

“People talk about generational talent, and they only think on-court skill, but it’s bigger than that,” said Spurs general manager Brian Wright. “His ability to be a great teammate, his ability to think the game, unique challenges, you see him doing things that you wouldn’t even have guessed someone could do. His approach, his professionalism.”

The 19-year-old will join a young Spurs squad highlighted by forwards Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan and should immediately help San Antonio improve upon last year’s 22-60 mark.

