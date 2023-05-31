Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Rangers @ Tigers – First Pitch: 1:10 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 86°

The first game on today’s MLB slate is the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers. Today’s mound will feature Dane Dunning from the Texas Rangers, who’s had a solid season thus far, and Joey Wentz, who has been less consistent for Detroit. The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rangers as a -151 moneyline favorite.

As we inch toward June and the summer heat, the game’s climate is likely to make an impact. Today’s afternoon game in Detroit is expected to reach 85+ degrees. It’s critical to note, however, that the Texas bats don’t need any extra warming up, particularly against lefties.

Dunning, who’s coming back from an injury, is supported by a Rangers’ team that has won nine of their last eleven games. The team recently introduced Grant Anderson, a minor league call-up that made his big league debut in yesterday’s 10-6 win over Detroit. The electric bullpen arm managed to strike out seven of the first nine opponents he faced over 2.2 innings.

Considering the team’s form and strength, many are surprised by the betting lines. The Rangers are priced attractively, but an alternative approach could involve examining team totals and full-game totals. There seems to be no stopping the Rangers’ bats against Joey Wentz.

Wentz, a left-handed pitcher, has some concerning stats in the last 30 days. His xFIP exceeds five, his K rate is below 20%, and his performance against left-handed batters hasn’t been inspiring. The numbers speak for themselves: a .362 weighted on-base percentage against 21 left-handed batters over the past month. When facing right-handed batters, these figures worsen, with close to 80 batters for the past month here giving a .450 weighted on-base percentage and an ISO of .301.

The Rangers’ anticipated lineup looks promising against left-handed pitching. Weighted on-base percentages for the first eight batters are impressive: .433, .455, .333, .441, .374, .372, .360, and .332.

The high temperatures, combined with an inconsistent pitcher, signal potential for a high-scoring afternoon. Even though the game is on the road, this game should be a relatively easy win for the visitors. The Rangers’ bats are expected to bring the heat today, so also take a look at the over.