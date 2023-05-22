Transfer Portal Profiles: Jamarion Sharp, Ole Miss by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Jamarion Sharp is the biggest transfer in college basketball this offseason. No, literally. Sharp stands at a monstrous 7’5″ and will head to Ole Miss and anchor the paint for a program desperate for some success soon.

In this edition of Transfer Portal Profiles, we discuss former Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp’s game and his fit at Ole Miss.

Career at Western Kentucky

After two seasons honing his skill at John A. Logan Community College, Sharp leaped to the Division I level and joined Western Kentucky ahead of the 2021-22 season. Due to his massive frame, he immediately became a factor for the Hilltoppers, averaging 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game on 73 percent shooting from the floor. An enormous strength of his game is a surprising amount of stamina for a player his size, averaging 28.6 minutes per game as the team’s paint anchor.

Scouting Report

Sharp doesn’t get enough credit for his shot-blocking ability. When people notice that Sharp ranked No. 1 nationally in block rate last season, most dismiss it purely based on his height. Don’t be fooled; Sharp has the elite timing and positioning to be one of the nation’s best stuffers. He also has above-average lateral quickness and mobility for a player his size, helping him cover some ground to make blocks or get a lengthy contest up on a jump shot. Sharp also possesses excellent hands for a big man, displayed through numerous alley-oops during his time at Western Kentucky.

The Fit at Ole Miss

The Kentucky native won’t be stepping outside the paint and reinventing his game soon, but he can be an on-ball defender’s best friend. When defending from the perimeter, Sharp’s presence makes it less consequential to take risks by biting on shot fakes or gambling for steals when you know they will be faced by the big man in the paint if they drive past you. The seven-footer requires plenty of attention when on the court and can completely fluster an offensive game plan on his own. We are sure that defensive mastermind Chris Beard has plenty of tricks for how he wants to utilize his shiny new toy, Jamarion Sharp.

