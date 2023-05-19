Transfer Portal Profiles: Jaylon Tyson, California by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In a shock, newly-appointed head coach Mark Madsen and California have been tearing up the transfer portal this offseason. One of their newest additions is former Texas and Texas Tech guard Jaylon Tyson.

In this edition of Transfer Portal Profiles, we discuss former Texas Tech guard Jaylon Tyson’s game and his fit at California.

Career at Texas Tech

Tyson’s quiet freshman season at Texas had many wondering if he was overrated coming out of high school as a top 50 recruit nationally. He silenced that noise after showing he is one of the most versatile players in a breakout sophomore season at Texas Tech. The Plano, Texas, native showed he could be a starter for a high-major program and an effective scorer from anywhere on the court. He averaged 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and knocked down 40.3 percent of his triples in 31 starts.

Scouting Report

Tyson can be effective at slashing through the lane and knocking it down from beyond the arc. At 6’7″, his length aids him offensively and defensively. He averaged 1.4 steals a season ago and was active for the Red Raiders as an on-ball defender last season. He’s best suited to playing off the ball out of the backcourt as a catch-and-shoot option or in an isolation set where he can work against smaller guards. The respect he demands from his jump shot and his ability to get into the lane and finish over the top makes him a challenging matchup for most defenders.

The Fit at California

This was one of the more shocking transfers when it happened. With bigger-name programs like Kansas and Auburn in the running for Tyson during his time in the portal, it felt like a long shot for Cal to land a player who has never stepped foot out of the state of Texas. That being said, Madsen is the kind of head coach that will find brilliant ways to utilize Tyson’s strengths at both ends of the court. It’s the fourth commitment of his collegiate career, so we hope Tyson is finally content with his new program.

