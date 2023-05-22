What's Next for the New York Knicks? by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The New York Knicks exceeded expectations this past season, breathing life back into the Garden. After falling to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, you can’t help but be happy about where the Knicks are headed. Competent people are running the front office, there’s a sense of direction for the first time in a decade, and Jalen Brunson isn’t afraid of the postseason spotlight. While the Knicks aren’t quite top-tier contenders, with some key moves, patience, and maybe a little luck, they are on the best path they’ve been in years.

Here’s how their offseason should shake out for the Knicks to begin to take that next step.

The Knicks are on the right path for the first time in a while. That path should continue without Julius Randle. He gave the Knicks some nice years when they had no expectations, but his time is up with him falling flat in the playoffs. Randle essentially gave up and has been villanized by the fanbase. He cannot return. His contract isn’t terrible, so there could be some takers, but getting some role players would be nice. His value is in the dirt after his playoff no-show, so getting him off the books is the primary goal.

Brunson proved he could lead the Knicks franchise next year. He developed consistently throughout the year, thrived in the most significant moments, and looks to become an all-star next season. With Randle’s downfall, the Knicks need a secondary offensive option. RJ Barrett was drafted third overall years ago to become that guy, so should the Knicks double down on his development? A risky play, but they wouldn’t have to deal with a weak free-agent market.

First, it was Kyrie Irving, then Kevin Durant, and Donovan Mitchell last fall. The Knicks have been trying to put a star in Madison Square Garden since Carmelo Anthony left, and while Jalen Brunson has re-energized basketball in Manhattan, he isn’t enough to take the Knicks to the promised land. Last summer, the Knicks fell short of landing Mitchell, but it was not for a lack of trying. They have a stockpile of draft picks and tradeable young players, including RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and Immanuel Quickley. Joel Embiid is already linked to the Knicks, the situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee is uncertain, and who knows what Boston will do with Jaylen Brown. Much of this will require the Knicks to be patient, but when the time is right, they are in a solid position to make a meaningful play.