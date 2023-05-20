White Sox Awaiting Next Step for Liam Hendriks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Chicago White Sox are still working on the next step for Liam Hendriks, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Pedro Grifol said Liam Hendriks is coming to Chicago tomorrow to meet with the team and reassess his next steps. Grifol said he?s feeling good physically, but Hendriks? return to major league action won?t be this week. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 17, 2023

Some thought Hendriks could make his season debut this weekend, but the Sox may be having second thoughts after the reliever has struggled on his rehab assignment to a 10.80 ERA over five innings in six appearances.

Hendriks has been out all season due to his recovery from Stage 4 non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma. This season isn’t going as expected for the Sox, and if they decide to be sellers before the trade deadline, a healthy and productive Hendriks could have quite a bit of value on the market.

