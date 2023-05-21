White Sox' Mike Clevinger Lands on IL with Wrist Injury by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The back end of the Chicago White Sox rotation will look a little different over the next few weeks. On Sunday, the Southsiders placed Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list with right wrist inflammation.

The move was made retroactively to May 18, meaning Clevinger will be out until at least the start of June.

Quick blurb on Mike Clevinger. Will be updated postgame. #WhiteSox https://t.co/ZxhqqMjMvo — Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) May 21, 2023

Clevinger has been part of a resurgent White Sox rotation over the past couple of weeks. Since May 7, Chicago starting pitchers have combined for a 4.15 ERA, below their regular season average of 4.86.

No pitcher has been named as Clevinger’s replacement, but Jesse Scholtens will be a candidate. Scholtens has seven starts with Triple-A Charlotte, posting a 3.99 ERA. Further, he’s appeared twice with the big club, allowing one earned run in 3.0 innings pitched.

Injuries have impacted the White Sox comeptitiveness early this season, but they are trying to make up ground in the AL Central. FanDuel Sportsbook has Chicago priced as +1500 to win the division.