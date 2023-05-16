X-Rays Negative on Manny Machado's Hand by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

San Diego Padres beat writer Kevin Acee reports that X-rays on star third baseman Manny Machado’s left hand came back negative.

Machado left Monday’s 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals after being hit on the hand by an 80.8 MPH slider from starter Brad Keller with the bases loaded in the second inning. The 30-year-old took the field for the top of the third before he was replaced by pinch hitter Rougned Odor in the fourth.

“There’s nothing broken in there,” said Padres manager Bob Melvin. “He got hit on the top of the hand. Might have gotten a nerve or something like that. For him to come out of the game, it can’t feel too terribly good. He’s got quite the pain tolerance. We’ve got a lot of treatment. We’ll see how he is [Tuesday].

Last year’s runner-up for NL MVP, Machado, has been off to a slow start in 2023, slashing .231/.282/.372 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 40 games.

San Diego continues its three-game set with the Royals on Tuesday, where the Padres are currently -190 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.