Yankees SP Carlos Rodon to Receive a Cortisone Injection for Back Issue by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon will receive a cortisone injection next week for a chronic back issue.

Carlos Rodon said he has been told his back issue is "chronic." He is tentatively scheduled to have the cortisone injection next week. Asked if a July return is realistic, he said: "I can't put a timeline on anything. I'll get this injection and I want to throw as soon as I can." — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) May 5, 2023

Rodon’s initial reason for not pitching this season was an elbow injury, but he’s now dealing with a chronic back issue. The damage to his elbow is healed, but doctors are still trying to diagnose Rodon’s back ailment. The team hopes that a cortisone injection will provide some relief and allow him to eventually join the rotation. The best-case scenario for Rodon seems to be an early to mid-June return.

