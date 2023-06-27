AL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Valdez Leapfrogs McClanahan by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The American League is littered with great pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the MLB’s AL Cy Young.

1. Framber Valdez +270 (Last week: +300)

The Houston Astros left-hander has become a prominent figure in the American League Cy Young picture over the last few years. Framber Valdez headlines the Astros rotation and has the stuff to be considered one of the league’s top starters. Not only has his record proved that over the years, but his pitch mix is high-end.

Valdez has quietly been rising the ranks over the last two months, and he’s now listed as the odds-on favorite to win the AL Cy Young. The lefty pitched a gem against the Mets on June 20 and will take the hill tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals. Valdez has posted a 7-5 record, paired with a 2.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts. Over the last week, Valdez saw his odds bet down from +300 to +270.

Last Start: June 20 vs. New York Mets (8IP, 4H, 2ER, 9SO)

Next Start: June 27 @ St. Louis Cardinals

One of baseball’s most dominant left-handed starters is Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays. Every time he takes the hill, he gives Tampa a chance to win and continues to look elite after each passing start.

McClanahan suffered a back injury his last time out against the Kansas City Royals, but it doesn’t appear it will warrant an IL stint. The uber-talented lefty has put together a near-flawless 11-1 record, in addition to a 2.23 ERA and 100 strikeouts. Even with McClanahan missing his last scheduled start, all signs point to him being on the hill against the Seattle Mariners on June 30. Still, McClanahan saw his odds tail off slightly over the last week from +250 to +360.

Last Start: June 22 vs. Kansas City Royals (3 2/3IP, 4H, 2ER, 3SO)

Next Start: June 30 @ Seattle Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the regular season with a strong rotation, and a big reason for that is the consistency Kevin Gausman has given them from the top. That’s carried over into 2023, and he’s been solid for three months of the year.

Gausman has done a really nice job holding the Blue Jays rotation together. Every time he’s taken the hill, he gives the club a chance to win, and that was no different against the Miami Marlins. Gausman is 7-3, with a 3.10 ERA and 127 strikeouts. His strikeout totals have been on another level this year, leading to his odds getting bet down from +700 to +480.

Last Start: June 21 @ Miami Marlins (6IP, 8H, 3ER, 6SO)

Next Start: June 27 vs. San Francisco Giants

4. Gerrit Cole +500 (Last week: +850)

You better not forget about veteran Gerrit Cole when considering the American League Cy Young race. Cole has continued to be a top-of-the-rotation arm, and his elite tendencies are prevalent whenever he takes the bump.

It wasn’t a banner start for Cole his last time out against the Texas Rangers, but he’s not the only pitcher who’s had trouble with that explosive offense. Cole still has an imposing 8-1 record, with a 2.78 ERA and 113 punchouts. Even after struggling against Texas, Cole saw his odds to win the AL Cy Young rise from +850 to +500.

Last Start: June 25 vs. Texas Rangers (4 2/3IP, 9H, 3ER, 7SO)

Next Start: July 1 @ St. Louis Cardinals

Ever since the Seattle Mariners acquired right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, he’s delivered as a legitimate ace for the club. Castillo gives the Mariners a headliner in a rotation that was looking for one and proved insanely valuable again in 2023.

The record Castillo has posted won’t give you a good indication of the season he’s putting together. The righty is 5-6, paired with a strong 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts. Even though Castillo put together a solid line against the Washington Nationals, he saw his odds to win the AL Cy Young drop from +1000 to +1200 over the last week.

Last Start: June 26 vs. Washington Nationals (7IP, 7H, 2ER, 7SO)

Next Start: July 2 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

