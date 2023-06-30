AL West Odds Update: Rangers Continue Leading Astros by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

The Texas Rangers continue sitting on top of the AL West and boast better odds of winning the division crown than the Houston Astros.

One surprise in the American League has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 49-32. The Rangers continue having the best run differential in the big leagues at +157, even if they’ve only won five of their last ten games. Texas is in the driver’s seat in the AL West, and for good reason. Over the previous week, their odds of winning the AL West slightly dropped from -165 to -170.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries have been an issue, but depth at the position has paid off. June has been troubling in many ways for Houston, but they’re coming off a nice road series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Can the Astros build off that and get back in the AL West race? They’re set to open a big series against the division-leading Rangers this weekend. Entering this matchup, the Astros trail Texas by five games and have maintained their +170 odds to win the division.

Will this be the year the Los Angeles Angels return to the postseason? It’s possible. Entering action on June 30, the Angels sit 1.5 games out of a wild-card position in the American League. Two straight losses and only four wins over their last ten games have factored into their falling out of a playoff spot over the previous week. With the Angel’s recent struggles, they trail the Rangers by six games in the AL West and have seen their odds of winning the division crown drop from +1100 to +1200.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. Seattle couldn’t find a winning streak right now if it looked them dead in the eyes. This team is struggling to make up ground in a tight American League, and they trail the Rangers by ten games, along with the wild-card race by 5.5. Seattle has won just four of their last ten games, leading to their odds to win the AL West dropping from +2400 to +3000.

The Oakland Athletics could be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams ever. Not only are they struggling on the field, but the A’s are also struggling off it, with plenty of discussions about their eventual relocation. Oakland has posted a horrific 21-62 record. Nothing is appealing about this baseball team, especially after a perfect game was recorded against them this week.

