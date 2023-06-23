AL West Odds Update: Rangers Leapfrog Astros, Angels in Mix by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Texas Rangers now sit on top of the AL West and boast better odds to win the division crown over the Houston Astros.

One surprise in the American League has been the Texas Rangers. The Rangers have been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 46-28. With Texas having led the division for most of the regular season, it’s about time they started to get the respect they deserve from oddsmakers. Texas has picked a good time to play mediocre baseball, considering the rest of the division hasn’t been finding success, either. With the Rangers leading the division by 5.5 games, Texas has seen their odds juiced for the first time after getting bet down from +135 to -165.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries have been an issue, but depth at the position has paid off. June has been troubling for Houston, with the club losing six of their last ten games. If you wanted to spin things more positively, Houston has won two in a row, but they’re in tough over the weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros no longer boast the top odds to win the AL West, where they’ve dropped off from -110 to +170. Houston has fallen to 5.5 games behind the Rangers for the top spot.

Will this be the year the Los Angeles Angels return to the postseason? It’s possible. The Angels are playing well through June, which has at least made them part of the conversation and less of an afterthought. LA have won six of their last ten games, sitting a half-game out of a wild card spot in the American League. They remain six games behind the Rangers to win the AL West. With LA having to climb over the Rangers and Astros to win the division, you can understand why their odds have dropped again this week from +800 to +1100.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. The Mariners have a 5-5 record over their last ten games and are four games back of a wild card spot. In addition, Seattle is 9.5 games back of the Rangers for the AL West lead. Even with the Mariners getting closer to a playoff spot over the last week, their odds of winning the AL West diminished. The M’s will be in tough to stay in the division race, highlighted by their odds dropping from +1600 to +2400.

The Oakland Athletics could be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams ever. Not only are they struggling on the field, but the A’s are also struggling off it, with plenty of discussions about their eventual relocation. Oakland has posted a horrific 19-58 record. They went through a strong stretch in portions of June, but they’re right back where we expected, having lost eight straight games.

