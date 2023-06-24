Athletics Place Ramon Laureano on Injured List by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

The Oakland Athletics have placed Ramon Laureano on the injured list, the Athletics’ official website reports.

The Oakland A?s placed outfielder Ramón Laureano on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 22 with a fractured right hand and recalled outfielder Conner Capel from Triple-A Las Vegas. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) June 23, 2023

Laureano suffered a fractured right hand while sliding into third base Wednesday. The earliest that Laureano could return to the lineup for the A’s would be July 2. This injury could impact what the team can do at the trade deadline as Laureano is one of the few veteran players that A’s have that could fetch something. While he should return before the deadline on Aug. 1, it’s not likely until after the All-Star break, and then he has to prove that he is completely recovered from the injury. This may not be easy, as any injury to a batter’s hands, fingers, or wrist can be something that saps their power and may not return until after the season.

