Buy or Sell: Georgia to Win the National Championship by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Do you feel that? It’s not an earthquake but rather the reverberations of a budding dynasty in Athens.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs have become the team to beat in college football after rattling off back-to-back National Championships. With them firmly entrenched atop the sport until knocked off by another challenger, we ask: What’s the likelihood of the Dawgs winning a third straight title in 2023?

Let’s look at BetMGM‘s futures odds and betting insights and then shed some light on the situation.

BetMGM College Football Odds: National Championship

Georgia +225

Ohio State +600

Alabama +600

Michigan +1000

The Bulldogs are the rightful favorite to be crowned as champs again in 2023. To be the best, you have to beat the best; that’s the challenge the other top programs face.

Smart’s team returns 12 starters, six on each side of the ball. They have some rebooting, but they’ve filled holes nicely and appear well-positioned to be atop the sport again.

Mike Bobo returns as the offensive coordinator following Todd Monken‘s departure to the NFL. He’ll have a new quarterback to work with, and while it’s a three-way battle in camp, Carson Beck appears to be the likely winner after learning the ropes as the backup. He’ll have a new look receiving corp to throw to with two impact additions from the transfer portal in Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State). The group still includes Ladd McConkey and star tight end Brock Bowers.

The rushing attack will be fine, but the offensive line needs to replace both tackles. Still, they have four tackles with starting experience and have recruited enough top-end talent.

The offense will be fine, and if you’re questioning Georgia’s defense, don’t. They’ll be elite up front again, while the secondary returns three starters.

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Highest Ticket%

Michigan 14.0%

Alabama 11.5%

Ohio State 10.1%

Highest Handle%

Georgia 16.0%

Michigan 15.7%

Alabama 12.6%

Although the Bulldogs aren’t a top three most popular pick regarding ticket%, they’re the leader in handle%, receiving 16% of the money wagered in the National Championship futures market.

That appears to be a sharp bet, as Smart has built a program that has been head and shoulders above the rest of the country. I don’t see any reason to forecast a significant step back in 2023, as both sides of the ball are well-positioned for success, whereas the schedule is as favorable as it gets for an SEC team.

They’ll be favored in every game they play and only have three conference road games (Auburn, Vanderbilt, Tennessee). They’ll likely post an undefeated regular season record and can probably afford a lone slip-up while still competing for an SEC title and a College Football Playoff berth. Anything less would be shocking.

Verdict: Buy