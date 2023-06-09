Buy Or Sell: MLB’s Unexpected Early Success Stories by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

As we pass MLB’s 60-game mark, plenty of storylines have caught our attention.

We take a peek at some of the teams vastly overachieving and whether to buy or sell the likelihood those runs continue.

Who would’ve thought Arizona would be here right now? They are surging with a 37-25 record, second in the NL, only trailing the Atlanta Braves by a single game. This group of unexpected players is putting together a polarizing unit, led by NL Cy Young favorite Zac Gallen and NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Corbin Carroll. The Diamondbacks could use some starting pitcher depth that they’ll likely acquire as we approach the trade deadline, but they have a deep lineup that’s produced the sixth most runs and firing on all cylinders.

The Marlins are amid a six-game winning streak, sitting 35-28 and second in the NL East, but their success feels a year too soon. The trade to acquire Luis Arraez this past offseason looks sensational as he’s chasing history with his .403 batting average, but the rest of the roster raises questions. Reigning NL Cy Young recipient Sandy Alcantara looks like a shell of himself, with the rest of the starting rotation being relatively average. The overall offensive output is weak, scoring the fifth-fewest runs this year. Luck has been a significant factor in some of their wins, and with the Phillies figuring it out, the Braves being mighty, and the Mets a sleeping giant, I can’t see the success lasting.

How about Baltimore? They’ve put together a top-ten offense with their long-awaited, highly touted prospects coming to form alongside an underrated core of solid veterans. Adley Rutschman is a star in the making, and Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays form a solid core of bats. On the mound, the starting rotation will likely see deadline additions to add depth and talent. Still, the bullpen has been reliable with two potential all-star caliber relievers, Yennier Cano and Felix Bautista.

Jacob deGrom only made six starts for the Rangers before landing on the Injured List, leading to another Tommy John surgery. However, his presence hasn’t been missed. Nathan Eovaldi has become what deGrom was supposed to be, while Jon Gray, Martin Perez, and Andrew Heaney fill out a high-caliber starting rotation. Offensively, the spending is finally paying off, with Marcus Semien and Corey Seager playing at a high level. Also, the lineup is deep, with Josh Jung, Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim, and Nathaniel Lowe hitting north of .270. This team is no fluke.