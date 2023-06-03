Cardinals Place Lars Nootbaar on Injured List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The St. Louis Cardinals placed Lars Nootbaar on the injured list Friday, Matt Pauley of 1120 AM reports.

Nootbaar suffered a bruise to his lower back after making a catch during the game Monday versus the Kansas City Royals and hasn’t played since. St. Louis was hoping he would only need a few days off, but apparently, that is not the case, and they will give him another week to recover. The team recalled top prospect Jordan Walker to take his spot on the roster.

The Cards are loaded with young outfielders, and it would seem logical that someone like Dylan Carlson, Tyler O’Neill, or Nootbar could be on the move before the trade deadline in July.

St. Louis will be in Pittsburgh on Saturday to take on the Pirates. The Cards have Jordan Montgomery on the hill against Luis Ortiz of the Pirates. The Cards are +110 (-1.5) on the run line and -144 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, nine (-120), and under (-102).