Cubs' Justin Steele's Injury not Considered Serious by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The injury to Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs is not considered severe, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Some good baseball convo in here! https://t.co/sFJGRT8yzP — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 2, 2023

The Cubs and Steele can breathe a sigh of relief here as the worst was expected after he had to leave his start versus the Tampa Bay Rays after just three innings. Anytime you hear about an issue with a pitcher’s forearm, we automatically think uh oh, Tommy John. That doesn’t seem to be the case here, and Steele may only miss one start. However, the Cubs could still play it safe and place their up-and-coming SP on the injury list.

The Cubs will be in San Diego to take on the Padres. Drew Smyly will start for Chicago against Yu Darvish of the Padres. The Cubs are -140 (+1.5) on the run line and +146 on the moneyline, with an over/under of eight, over (-102), and under (-120).