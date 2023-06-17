Dodgers SP Emmet Sheehan Pitches 6 No-Hit Innings in MLB Debut by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan was called up from Double-A on Friday and no-hit the San Francisco Giants through six innings.

Sheehan was not a top prospect coming into the season but raised his status by striking out 88 batters in 53 innings with a 1.86 ERA in Double-A. He was also not on the 40-man roster before Friday. Still, Sheehan was magnificent Friday, striking out three and walking just two through six innings. He threw 51 of 89 pitches for strikes.

On Saturday, these rivals will play the second game of their series. The Dodgers will have Bobby Miller on the hill, while the Giants will counter with Alex Cobb. The Dodgers are +115 (-1.5) on the run line and -174 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110).

You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.