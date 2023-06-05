Ducks Name Greg Cronin New Head Coach by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Anaheim Ducks announced Monday they have hired Greg Cronin as their new head coach.

?NEWS?We have hired Greg Cronin as head coach.

Cronin brings 36 years of prior coaching and player development experience, including 12 years as an NHL assistant coach.https://t.co/EysmCe5Rvn — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 5, 2023

“While we did cast a wide net in searching for the next head coach, it became clear to me that Greg would be the ideal fit for the position,” said Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek. “Being a young team, I felt we needed a teacher of the finer points of the game and someone who has worked extensively over time with talented young players, helping them develop into successful NHL players. Greg has done all that and more, and we are excited to name him head coach of the Anaheim Ducks.”

This will be Cronin’s first stint as an NHL head coach after spending 12 years as an assistant. The 60-year-old most recently served as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche’s AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles, posting a 164-104-30 record over five seasons.

“I’m excited and honored to be named head coach of the Anaheim Ducks,” said Cronin. “This team has a fantastic future ahead, and I’m very grateful to the Samueli family and Pat Verbeek for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity.”

