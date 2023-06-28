Is Fred VanVleet a Better Free Agent Pickup Than James Harden? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA‘s free agency period brings a slew of questions, rumors, and hot takes. One such question pertains to two star players: Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors and James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers. VanVleet declined his player option with the Raptors and will enter the market as an unrestricted free agent.

The question on the table: Is VanVleet a more attractive free-agent acquisition than James Harden?

While VanVleet has consistently demonstrated his worth in Toronto’s line-up, claiming he’s a more desirable pick over Harden is a stretch. Yes, there may be certain conditions under which this could be arguedâ€”perhaps if the contracts were in VanVleet’s favor.

Nevertheless, despite the occasional criticism directed at Harden, the reality is that he’s simply a superior player. Harden’s record speaks for itself: he’s an NBA MVP, a nine-time All-Star, and one of the league’s most prolific scorers. Compared to VanVleet’s impressive but less decorated career, Harden’s resume stands out.

To look at it from a betting angle, the impact each player would have on a team’s odds of winning provides another perspective. If Harden were to join a team, the odds would move more in favor of that team than if VanVleet were to join.

This isn’t to downplay VanVleet’s abilities or contributions to the Raptors. He’s a proven talent, and his entrance into free agency will undoubtedly create a stir among teams looking for a reliable point guard. However, in a head-to-head comparison with Harden, it isn’t easy to make a case for VanVleet being the more attractive acquisition.

Ultimately, it will come down to team needs, cap space, and long-term plans to determine which player will be the most valuable addition during this free agency period. Whatever the outcome, both the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers face a potentially game-changing off-season.