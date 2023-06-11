Knights Fend Off Panthers in Game 4 to Take 3-1 Series Lead by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

The Vegas Golden Knights are within one win of their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

On Saturday night, the Western Conference Champions built a 3-0 lead and didn’t look back, fending off a late surge from the Florida Panthers.

Vegas held onto win 3-2, giving itself a chance to close things out at home with Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

flying back to Vegas today one step closer to our ultimate goal ? #UKnightTheRealm — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 11, 2023

Chandler Stephenson led the way for the Golden Knights, recording two goals on three shots. Captain Mark Stone and Nicolas Hague had multipoint nights, each adding two assists.

Solid underlying metrics validated their offensive contributions, as the Knights attempted 39 scoring and 15 high-danger chances in Saturday’s contest. That yielded a 60.5% expected goals-for rating, giving the Golden Knights the edge as the series shifts back to Vegas.

Brandon Montour and Aleksander Barkov were the goal scorers for the Panthers, but Barkov’s tally four minutes into the third was as close as the hosts would get.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Vegas lined as -160 chalk for the potentially season-ending clash on Tuesday night.

