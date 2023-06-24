NBA Draft Winners, Losers and Surprises by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Dallas Mavericks undeniably captured attention in the first round of the NBA Draft. When evaluating a team such as the Mavericks, the defensive side of the ball is often a sticking point. But they pulled off a savvy move with their pick, securing Dereck Lively at the 12th spot. Further bolstering their defensive lineup, they added Richaun Holmes in a strategic trade. While there were initial concerns about Lively being the last line of defense at just 19, these latest additions ensure he won’t be alone. The team is noticeably stronger, with an improved chance of securing their place in the Western Conference, where they currently stand at 14 to 1.

But the story of the night was the surprising fall of Cam Whitmore. A player who, earlier in the week, was a favorite for the fifth overall pick at+150 and even favored to be the eighth overall at 2-to-1 slid dramatically. Whitmore, a dynamic talent often likened to Caron Butler, dropped to the 20th pick, where he was scooped up by the Houston Rockets. There are rumblings about Whitmore’s attitude and work ethic, but the Rockets offer a fresh start loaded with young talent for Whitmore to prove himself.

The first round also sparked a conversation around the Charlotte Hornets’ choice. Opting for the safer bet, they picked Brandon Miller over the Russell Westbrook-esque Scoot Henderson. Some experts, however, feel that the Hornets made a mistake in not opting for the best available player and should have picked Henderson. While Miller might be a safer pick, he lacks the dynamic potential of Henderson, who is projected to be a top 15 player in the NBA, given the proper development. This has left many wondering whether the Hornets could have swung for a home run but settled for a double instead.