NHL Stanley Cup Final Betting Strategies: Think Outside the Box with a Longshot Panther?

The NHL’s last series of the season is seeing a big difference between who is favored and where the big bets are flowing. Here are some betting updates and insights to help you navigate the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas Slight Favourites, but Money on Panthers

The series odds currently tip slightly toward the Vegas Golden Knights at –125 on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Panthers are priced at +105. Despite Vegas being slight favorites, the betting distribution indicates a different story. As of now, 59% of the total bets are placed on the Golden Knights to lift the Stanley Cup.

However, 70% of the overall money wagered is in favor of the Panthers. This suggests that while more individual bets are backing Vegas, the larger stake wagers are leaning toward the Florida Panthers.

Betting Strategies: Heart vs. Head

While the heart may tend to favor the Cinderella story of Florida, the odds seem slightly daunting. The strategy involves betting on both teams, game by game. Game 1 appears a little intimidating for the Panthers, which is why Vegas is the play for the opening match.

Conn Smythe Odds: Favouring Florida

Looking at the MVP or the Conn Smythe Trophy odds, Matthew Tkachuk is a worthy pick at +360. Should Florida come out on top, Tkachuk or goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky could very well be named the MVP. On the other hand, if you’re in for a higher risk, higher reward bet, consider backing Sam Reinhart at +25000.

