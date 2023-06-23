NL East Odds Update: Braves Huge Favorites, Marlins Jump Mets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NL East was expected to be a three-horse race, but the Atlanta Braves have parlayed a hot start into a significant lead.

The Atlanta Braves are considered one of the favorites to win the 2023 World Series and have played like it throughout June. The heavy favorites to win the NL East have won eight straight games and are now 48-26. As much as we assumed there would be a dogfight until the end for the division crown, that doesn’t look like it’ll be the case. Amidst one of their hotter stretches of the year, the Braves have seen their odds bet down from -1450 to -1900.

After making it to the World Series last season, expectations were high for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. Things haven’t gone according to plan, but the Phillies are emerging in the National League playoff conversation. Philadelphia has won seven of their last ten games, which has them three games back in the wild-card race. With the Braves putting together a monster end to June, the Phillies have ultimately seen their odds to win the NL East diminish, dropping from +1400 to +1700 over the last week.

Knowing exactly what to expect from the Miami Marlins in 2023 was difficult. They’ve surprised many, sitting in one of the National League’s three wild card positions. In addition, the Marlins have a 43-33 record in their first season under new manager Skip Schumaker. However, there’s still some pause when it comes to Miami because it still doesn’t have a positive run differential at -16. The Marlins have managed to win six of their last ten games, which has resulted in their odds of winning the NL East rising from +4100 to +3000.

The New York Mets and Braves were expected to duke it out for the NL East crown, but that hasn’t happened. New York has been finding ways to lose games in 2023. The Mets have simply been unable to get in a groove, losing six of their last ten games. With their consistent struggles, they are 14 games back in the NL and seven games behind in the wild-card picture. As their deficit piles up, the Met’s odds to win the NL East have nearly doubled over the last week from +2900 to +5500.

The Washington Nationals are in the cellar of the NL East, sitting 18 games below .500 at 28-46. Washington is 20 games back in the NL East lead and are extreme long shots to win the division at +25000.

Odds for all five NL East teams on the FanDuel Sportsbook.