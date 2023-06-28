NL MVP Odds Power Rankings: Braves' Acuna Jr. Bet Down Again by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The National League is loaded with star power in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win MVP.

Coming back from an injury, Ronald Acuna Jr. only managed to play 119 games in 2022. The Braves elite slugger is back to his pre-injury form and is now the odds-on favorite to win the National League MVP.

Acuna Jr. has already tallied a 4.6 WAR, separating himself from the pack in both statistics and odds. The Braves leadoff hitter has registered 35 stolen bases, with 19 home runs and a .990 OPS. After another strong week, Acuna Jr. has seen his odds of winning the National League MVP bet down from -130 to -190.

Multiple rookies in the National League are making impacts with their respective teams, but none are coming close to what Corbin Carroll is doing with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The youngster is putting up great numbers in his rookie campaign and is a sizable favorite to take down the award.

The D-Backs have emerged as a legitimate contender in the National League, and a big reason for that has been the value Caroll has provided early on in his career. Carroll has proven the hype true with the numbers he’s managed through 77 games, which include a 3.8 WAR, 17 home runs, and a .938 OPS. Caroll hit a slide over the last week in terms of overall production, which led to his odds of winning NL MVP falling from +500 to +950.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman remains near the top of the odds board. The talented Canadian has notoriously been a big part of previous MVP races and is again a serious contender.

Many Los Angeles Dodgers batters are struggling, and Freddie Freeman is no different. His numbers tailed off again over the last week, and he now holds a .940 OPS. There’s nothing wrong with that, and it’s still elite, but we’re talking about the MVP here. With his inconsistency of late, Freeman has seen his odds drop from +700 to +950.

There’s much to like about perennial MVP candidate Mookie Betts with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s the type of five-tool player necessary to win, and he’s continued to have another strong campaign to be in the hunt.

There hasn’t been a lot of consistency from Betts at the plate over the last two weeks. Betts has seen his OPS drop from .866 to .852 over the previous week and hasn’t contributed what we expect from him. With his recent poor play, Betts has seen his odds of winning the NL MVP drop from +2500 to +2700.

If you’re looking for a player that was dealt in the offseason and has made an immediate impact on his new team, enter Luis Arraez with the Miami Marlins. The Marlins have been looking for offense, and Arraez has given them just that at the top of the order.

After being impactful with the Minnesota Twins and winning the American League batting title, Arraez is up to the same shenanigans with the Marlins. The Miami slugger leads MLB with a .399 batting average. His average is undoubtedly impressive, but don’t forget about his .945 OPS, too. Arraez saw his odds of winning NL MVP slightly dip over the last week from +2500 to +2700.

