Padres Activate Manny Machado from Injury List by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

The San Diego Padres have activated Manny Machado from the injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Game 57: Cubs at Padres (Taillon vs. Wacha), 6:40 p.m. PT at Petco Park



No roster move yet. But Machado looks set to return from the IL. pic.twitter.com/ry8DSrEfcj — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) June 2, 2023

Machado missed 14 games due to a fracture in his left hand. He is back at his usual third base and batting cleanup for the Padres. This injury can be problematic for two reasons, however. First, the last thing you ever want to see a hitter suffer is an arm or wrist injury. Sometimes, although they can return to the lineup and swing a bat, the strength in that hand and, thus, their power takes much longer to produce. Second, it wasn’t like Machado was lighting up the scoreboard before the injury, as he was only batting .231 with five home runs and 18 RBIs.

The Cubs will be in San Diego on Saturday to take on the Padres. Drew Smyly will start for the Cubbies and be up against Yu Darvish of the Padres. The Cubs are -142 (+1.5) on the run line and +146 on the moneyline, with an over/under of eight, over (-105), and under (-115).