Penguins Name Kyle Dubas President of Hockey Operations by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday they have hired Kyle Dubas as President of Hockey Operations.

Welcome to Pittsburgh, Kyle Dubas! — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 1, 2023

“On behalf of my family, we are thrilled to join the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and all of the incredible people across Fenway Sports Group,” said Dubas. “I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity that lies ahead of me. The ownership group, FSG leadership, and the Penguins staff on the ground in Pittsburgh have been absolutely outstanding. Everyone has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a best-in-class hockey operation.”

Dubas replaces former Penguins president Brian Burke, who was fired on April 14, along with general manager Ron Hextall. Pittsburgh finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 40-31-11 record, failing to qualify for the postseason for the first time in 16 years.

Dubas had spent the past five seasons as the Toronto Maple Leafs general manager before he was fired in May. Toronto made the playoffs every year during the 37-year-old’s tenure.

