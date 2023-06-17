Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Unhappy With Current Contract by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is unhappy with his current contract.

Dobbins stated as much when asked why he missed practice this week. Head coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins missed practice because of a soft tissue injury. Regardless of who you believe, there is probably truth in both stories. Dobbins is expected to return to practice once training camp opens in late July.

Dobbins is highly effective on the field, and an argument could be made that he could have an even better season with the passing offense looking like a legit threat this season. However, he has missed 27 of the last 50 games for the Ravens.

The AFC North is expected to be highly competitive this season. The Ravens have the second-best odds to bring home the title at +240.

