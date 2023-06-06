St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
We’ve got a scorching MLB showdown between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers tonight, with the Rangers set to play host. The odds are in the Rangers’ favor, coming in at -140 on the moneyline, with a total of 9.5. So, what’s the play here?
Pitching is Matthew Liberatore on the mound for the Cardinals, up against Dane Dunning for Texas. He’s been quite the revelation, stepping up big-time amidst some significant injuries to his team, like Jacob deGrom lost for the season. Dunning’s been doing his part, keeping the team competitive and allowing the lineup to work its magic.
The Cardinals, on the other hand, have been facing a daunting schedule, with this marking their 12th road game in just a couple of weeks. They’ve been on the move more than home, and the strain is showing. Last night they were up against the wall with Adam Wainwright on the mound, but things didn’t go their way.
So, what’s next for them? Can Liberatore be the guy to stop the Rangers’ lineup from hitting? It’s a tall order. The Cardinals are a falling knife, and as the saying goes, you don’t want to catch that.
Texas has a winning formula. They’ve got a good pitcher on the mound at home, a power-packed lineup, and they’re not priced overwhelmingly high. At -140, it’s a solid deal.
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Cardinals
|+1.5
|-160
|O 9.5
|-109
|+116
|Open
|-158
|9.5
|-115
|+120
|Current
|Rangers
|-1.5
|+135
|U 9.5
|-111
|-134
|Open
|+135
|9.5
|-105
|-140
|Current
Cardinals
Starting Pitcher: Matthew Liberatore: 1-1, 4.91 ERA, 7.36 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Brendan Donovan
|.241, 6 HR, 15 RBI
|2.
|1B
|Paul Goldschmidt
|.292, 10 HR, 27 RBI
|3.
|2B
|Nolan Gorman
|.274, 14 HR, 44 RBI
|4.
|3B
|Nolan Arenado
|.263, 10 HR, 39 RBI
|5.
|C
|Willson Contreras
|.211, 6 HR, 26 RBI
|6.
|DH
|Alec Burleson
|.223, 4 HR, 14 RBI
|7.
|SS
|Paul DeJong
|.250, 8 HR, 19 RBI
|8.
|RF
|Jordan Walker
|.253, 2 HR, 11 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Tommy Edman
|.259, 6 HR, 21 RBI
Rangers
Starting Pitcher: Dane Dunning: 4-1, 2.06 ERA, 6.00 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Marcus Semien
|.306, 9 HR, 48 RBI
|2.
|DH
|Corey Seager
|.351, 6 HR, 29 RBI
|3.
|1B
|Nathaniel Lowe
|.283, 6 HR, 36 RBI
|4.
|RF
|Adolis GarcÃa
|.260, 14 HR, 51 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Josh Jung
|.293, 12 HR, 38 RBI
|6.
|LF
|Robbie Grossman
|.239, 6 HR, 31 RBI
|7.
|C
|Mitch Garver
|.312, 3 HR, 8 RBI
|8.
|SS
|Ezequiel Duran
|.307, 7 HR, 24 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Leody Taveras
|.298, 3 HR, 24 RBI
Cardinals
- The over hit in 1 of the St. Louis Cardinals last 5 games on the road in 2023
Rangers
- The over hit in 3 of the Texas Rangers last 5 games at home in 2023
