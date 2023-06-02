'Strong Possibility' WR DeAndre Hopkins Signs with Browns by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that there is a “strong possibility” free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins signs with the Cleveland Browns.

Sources: potential DeAndre Hopkins-Deshaun Watson reunion in Cleveland regarded as a strong possibility while a return to Houston with #Texans is not expected for All-Pro wide receiver @KPRC2 https://t.co/LHlnh7hmTu — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 2, 2023

After three seasons, Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals last week, making him eligible to sign with any team.

A move to Cleveland would reunite the 30-year-old with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The pair spent three highly-productive seasons with the Houston Texans, connecting for 4,115 yards and 31 touchdowns over that stretch.

In addition to the Browns, Hopkins has also been linked to the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, and Texans.

Should the five-time Pro Bowler wind up with the Dawg Pound, it would be a significant hit to the fantasy prospects of fellow wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper was the go-to option in the Browns’ passing game last season, recording 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns while appearing in all 17 games.

Stay tuned.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.