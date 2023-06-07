Top 5 Forwards Available in the College Basketball Transfer Portal

After two months of frantic movement throughout the college basketball landscape, the transfer portal has slammed shut. But talent remains within the portal, particularly among the frontcourt prospects.

We rank the five best forwards remaining in the transfer portal across the country.

1. Arthur Kaluma – Previously with Creighton

Kaluma is back in the portal mix after withdrawing from the NBA Draft process after a good but not great combine. A two-season starter at Creighton, Arthur Kaluma, known for his double-figure scoring, secures the top spot on this list. With his robust skill set, he is poised to be an immediate asset to any team nationwide, offering athleticism and an ability to score and rebound effectively.

2. Grant Nelson – Previously with North Dakota State

Grant Nelson became a trending topic on Twitter throughout the 2022-23 season thanks to his unique blend of height, shooting, and dribbling abilities. Many see Nelson’s NBA potential after a successful NBA Combine despite his choice to withdraw and remain at the collegiate level. The race is now on for the big man’s services, and he may have the highest ceiling of any player left in the portal.

3. Olivier Nkamhoua – Previously with Tennessee

While fulfilling his commitment to the Volunteers, Nkamhoua smoothly transitioned from an initial backup role as an underclassman to a trusted starting spot as an upperclassman. At 6’8″, this versatile forward can fit into nearly any team structure nationwide, assuring his continued success.

4. David Jones – Previously with St. John’s

David Jones established himself as a high-scoring player in the Big East, performing remarkably with DePaul and St. John’s. Despite not having standout shooting splits, his ability to accumulate points quickly and rebound effectively is noteworthy. If new head coach Rick Pitino decides to retain him, Jones may continue with the team.

5. Alexis Yetna – Previously with Seton Hall

Having missed the previous season due to a knee injury, Alexis Yetna is back in the portal after stints with South Florida and Seton Hall. By the start of the next season, he will be 25, making him one of the most senior players in Division I basketball. Set to join his third school, he’ll be an asset as a dominant rebounder to whichever team recruits him from the portal.