UEFA Champions League Final: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Twenty-four years from Manchester United’s coveted treble of 1999, their cross-city counterparts have a chance at it this weekend. On June 10, the UEFA Champions League Final will occur in Istanbul between Manchester City and Inter Milan. With a win, City can become just the second English team to ever complete the treble. However, it won’t be easy against an Inter side with only one loss in its last ten matches.Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Game Odds on FanDuel

Man City Moneyline (-220) | Draw (+360) | Inter Milan Moneyline (+550)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-132) | Under 2.5 (+108)

Man City has never won the Champions League before. They have reached one final in the competition (2020-2021), losing to Chelsea. Manager Pep Guardiola is also in a bit of a Champions League drought, having not won since his days at FC Barcelona. Despite that, he has a formidable record in European Finals (5-1) and can use his experience to help City dig deep on Saturday. Pep has already won a treble as a manager in 2009 with Barcelona.

The Cityzens have reached three straight semi-finals in the CL but look more convincing than ever this year. They beat the defending champions Real Madrid 5-1 over two semi-final legs to reach their second final in three years. In the previous round, they disposed of Bayern Munich by an aggregate score of 4-1. City have scored the most goals in the Champions League this season with 31 in 12 matches, and are undefeated in this year’s competition.

Inter Milan have won the competition three times, their last triumph in 2010. This is the fifth time the club has reached the final of this competition. Led by Simone Inzaghi, the club reached this year’s final by dominating AC Milan 3-0 over two semi-final legs.

I Nerazzurri was clinical on defense throughout this year’s Champions League. They lead all clubs in tackles made (179), balls recovered (461), and clean sheets (8) after 12 matches. Inter has only allowed three goals in six knockout stage matches.

The two sides have never played each other in a competitive fixture before.

Location: AtatÃ¼rk Olympic Stadium | Istanbul, Turkey

Date: June 10, 2023 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Fresh off a 2-1 win in the FA Cup Final, Manchester City dominated domestic competitions this season. The club won their third consecutive Premier League title, making that five league titles over the last six years. Guardiola’s men have found their best form in 2023 and have only lost two of their previous 30 matches. Erling Haaland has been a standout for the “sky blues,” scoring 52 goals in all competitions. In his first year in England, the 22-year-old broke the single-season scoring record of 34, finishing with 36. If he scores at least one goal in the final, he will overtake Ruud van Nistelrooy for the most goals scored by a Premier League player (13) in a Champions League season.

The Cityzens head to Istanbul fully fit, with Ederson expected to be the only change from the lineup which lifted the FA Cup last weekend. That being said, there are fitness concerns with Kyle Walker (back soreness) and Bernardo Silva (sprained ankle). If replacements are needed, Nathan AkÃ© and Riyad Mahrez are both fit.

Inter was mediocre in Italy this year, finishing third in Serie A. Despite that, they won two pieces of silverware, picking up both domestic cup competitions. The club ended their season strong winning nine of their last ten matches. Lautaro Martinez leads the team in scoring with 21 goals in all competitions. The Italians enter Saturday’s final with no injury concerns.

Erling Haaland (MCI)

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI)

Jack Grealish (MCI)

ÃŒlkay Gundogan (MCI)

John Stones (MCI)

Lautaro Martinez (INT)

Edin DÅ¾eko (INT)

Denzel Dumfries (INT)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (INT)

Hakan Ã‡alhanoglu

Man City (-460) | Inter Milan (+350)

Under 2.5 Goals (+108)

I’m backing both teams to continue their defensive prowess and expect a tight game on June 10. Give me Under 2.5 Goals at +108.

Guardiola has been known to play defensively in must-win matches, as shown in Man City’s away games throughout the knockout stages. Inter Milan was the best defensive team in the CL this year and is highly stingy in front of their own goal. This under has hit in all but one of their knockout matches this season.

Both teams are set up to maintain possession and limit their opponents’ opportunities, so under 2.5 goals should be a lock. Furthermore, history is on our side, as four of the last five CL finals have ended under this total. Take the Under at +108 and enjoy the defensive battle.

Erling Haaland Anytime Goalscorer (-135)

Erling Haaland to score anytime has been a money tree all season, and I’m ready to pluck at it again at -135. Haaland is looking to break another record in his first season with the Sky Blues, one goal away from having the highest-scoring season of any Premier League player ever. The Norwegian was held off the scoresheet in two legs against Real Madrid but should statistically score in the final, as he averages 1.3 goals per game in the Champions League. That is the highest goals-per-game ratio in the competition’s history, so it’s safe to back him to score in Istanbul.