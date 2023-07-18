2 MLB Same-Game Parlays: Can Braves and Padres Get it Done? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Welcome, MLB enthusiasts! In the world of baseball betting, every day is an exciting new opportunity, and today is no exception. Yesterday was a banner day, with a +250 price coming through, and today we’re aiming for a similar result. So, let’s dive into today’s enticing prospects.

Turning our attention to Atlanta – or should we say, Hotlanta? Yesterday’s triumphant three-legged parlay with the Dodgers set the stage. Today, we’re shifting focus to the Atlanta Braves and a tantalizing two-leg parlay.

First up, we’re putting our money on Michael Harris. Despite a rocky start to the season in April and May, Harris has been nothing short of sensational. All we’re asking from him tonight is to secure one base hit, which, given his recent form, seems highly likely.

Adding to the parlay, we’re turning to the lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tonight, our eyes are on Matt Olson to record an RBI. Borrowing a strategy from yesterday but simplifying it from three legs to two, we’re banking on Harris to get a base hit and Olson to secure an RBI. This enticing combination comes with a +170 price. It’s simple, economical, and with current form in mind, it makes a lot of sense.

On the back end, we’re going bold with the “You Should Have Stayed Down” parlay for Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. A head-scratcher against San Diego tonight, you might say? Let’s break it down. We’re looking at Fernando Tatis Jr, Manny Machado, and Juan Soto to all record two or more bags. Last game out, they were all in fine form against Detroit. But today, we’re betting on a bit of a letdown. This audacious parlay carries a +565 price – a risk that could yield significant returns.

In the world of baseball betting, sometimes the best strategies require a bit of daring and intuition. So, are you ready to take on these Tuesday morning betting opportunities? We’re looking forward to another thrilling day in the world of MLB!

