AL Central Odds Update: Twins Bet Down, Guardians Lurking

The Minnesota Twins are leading MLB‘s weakest division, the tight AL Central, but multiple teams, including the Cleveland Guardians, are on their heels.

The Minnesota Twins sit atop the AL Central with a record of 54-50 and appear to have turned a corner and put together a strong July. The Twins lead the Cleveland Guardians by 1.5 games in the AL Central, which has dropped after three victories in a row from Cleveland and two losses in a row from Minnesota. Even with the Guardians closing the gap, the Twins have played some solid baseball, winning six of their last ten. With the Twins on top of the division on July 28, they’ve seen their odds rise slightly over the previous month from -295 to -330.

After winning the AL Central in 2022, the Cleveland Guardians are back in the mix in 2023. The Guardians’ pitching has been better, but it struggled to kick off the year and led them to start in a hole. Cleveland’s started to pick things up to close out July, which has seen them win seven of their last ten games. As a result of their hot stretch, the Guardians have gotten back into the mix in the lackluster AL Central. Cleveland’s odds to win the AL Central have been slightly bet down over the last month from +260 to +240.

The Detroit Tigers started the year with some consistency but largely came back down to earth pretty quickly after that and showed us their true colors. There are still quality pieces on this roster, but they haven’t been able to find sustained success. Detroit has posted a 4-6 record over their last ten games and has lost three in a row. The Tigers are 7.5 games behind the Twins for the division lead and still a sizable longshot, but they’ve seen their odds of winning the crown rise from +6500 to +5000.

It’s hard to find a more disappointing story than the Chicago White Sox‘s past two seasons. There are many talented position players on this roster and some high-end starters in their rotation. They’ve started to sell off pieces, with Lucas Giolito getting dealt to the Los Angeles Angels. The White Sox are 22 games below .500 and stuck with some problematic contracts. It feels like this White Sox team is in no man’s land, and there’s no real solution to their issues. The White Sox’s odds to win the AL Central have plummeted from +1800 to +7500.

The Kansas City Royals continue their rebuild, and it’ll be multiple seasons before they can compete for the division again. With the Royals struggling, there’s no reason to discuss their odds further. After losing eight of their last ten games and two in a row, they sit at +25000 with a dismal 29-75 record.

Team AL Central Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Minnesota Twins -330 950 2500 Cleveland Guardians 240 3500 8500 Detroit Tigers 5000 50000 50000 Chicago White Sox 7500 50000 50000 Kansas City Royals 25000 50000 100000

