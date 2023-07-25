AL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Gerrit Cole Takes Over Top Spot by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The American League is littered with great pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the MLB’s AL Cy Young.

1. Gerrit Cole +160 (Last week: +300)

Gerrit Cole has re-established himself as a favorite to bring home his first career Cy Young Award. Cole has continued to be a top-of-the-rotation arm, and his elite tendencies are prevalent whenever he takes the bump.

Cole has been consistently impressive and tallied a 9-2 record with a 2.78 ERA and 144 punchouts. The veteran right-hander is now the odds-on favorite to capture the American League Cy Young after getting bet down from +300 to +160.

Last Start: July 22 vs. Kansas City Royals (6 1/3 IP, 5H, 2ER, 10SO)

Next Start: July 29 @ Baltimore Orioles

One of baseball’s most dominant left-handed starters is Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays. Every time he takes the hill, he gives Tampa a chance to win and continues to look elite after each passing start.

Injuries have played a role in why McClanahan has seen his odds fluctuate over the last few months. Still, McClanahan is back on the hill and taking a regular turn in the Rays rotation. The lefty-hander has tallied an 11-1 record, paired with a 2.89 ERA and 112 strikeouts. McClanahan has seen his odds to win the AL Cy Young bet down from +800 to +500.

Last Start: July 22 vs. Baltimore Orioles (4IP, 5H, 5ER, 5SO)

Next Start: July 28 @ Houston Astros

2. (Tie) Framber Valdez +500 (Last week: +200)

The Houston Astros left-hander has become a prominent figure in the American League Cy Young picture over the past few years. Framber Valdez headlines the Astros rotation and has the stuff to be considered one of the league’s top starters. Not only has his record proved that over the years, but his pitch mix is high-end.

Valdez has given the Astros exactly what they’ve needed at the top of their rotation, compiling an 8-6 record, a 2.94 ERA, and 133 punchouts. The crafty left-hander has seen his odds of winning the AL CY Young fall off, but he’s still very much in the conversation after dropping from +200 to +500.

Last Start: July 21 vs. Oakland Athletics (5IP, 6H, 4ER, 4SO)

Next Start: July 26 vs. Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi is your guy if you’re looking for a veteran starter that’s brought a ton of consistency to the Texas Rangers rotation. The right-hander has found success throughout his MLB career and is in the AL Cy Young conversation as a 33-year-old.

Eovaldi has posted an 11-3 record, paired with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts. The righty has seen his odds to win the AL Cy Young cut in half, rising from +1200 to +600. The Rangers are currently managing the workload of Eovladi, meaning they’re skipping his next start.

Last Start: July 18 vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6IP, 2H, 0ER, 2SO)

Next Start: TBD

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the regular season with a strong rotation, and a significant reason for that is the consistency of Kevin Gausman. He’s been doing an excellent job of holding the Blue Jays rotation together. Every time he takes the hill, Gausman gives the club a chance to win.

Gausman has been superb since signing with the Blue Jays last year. One might even argue he’s been a bargain. The righty has posted a 7-5 record, a 3.18 ERA, and 162 strikeouts. Gausman has been a strikeout machine, but he’s still seen his odds to win the AL Cy Young drop of late, most recently from +350 to +650.

Last Start: July 22 @ Seattle Mariners (6IP, 5H, 4ER, 9SO)

Next Start: July 28 vs. Los Angeles Angels

