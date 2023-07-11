AL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Valdez Leads, Cole Rising by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The American League is littered with great pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the MLB’s AL Cy Young.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB picks.

1. Framber Valdez +200 (Last week: +200)

The Houston Astros left-hander has become a prominent figure in the American League Cy Young picture over the past few years. Framber Valdez headlines the Astros rotation and has the stuff to be considered one of the league’s top starters. Not only has his record proved that over the years, but his pitch mix is high-end.

Don’t look at Valdez’s win-loss record to determine the success he’s found this season. The left-hander has a 7-6 record but has an outstanding 2.51 ERA and 116 strikeouts. Even though Valdez had another strong outing against the Seattle Mariners, there was no line movement with his price to win the AL Cy Young, where he’s remained the odds-on favorite at +200.

Last Start: July 8 vs. Seattle Mariners (6IP, 5H, 2ER, 6SO)

Next Start: TBD

2. Gerrit Cole +300 (Last week: +450)

Do not forget about veteran Gerrit Cole when considering the American League Cy Young race. Cole has continued to be a top-of-the-rotation arm, and his elite tendencies are prevalent whenever he takes the bump.

Cole has been in and out of the AL Cy Young discussion this year, but there’s a reason he’s set to start the All-Star Game for the American League tonight. Cole has tallied a 9-2 record, a 2.85 ERA, and 123 strikeouts. The flame-throwing right-hander has seen his odds bet down over the last week from +450 to +300, where he owns the second-shortest.

Last Start: July 8 vs. Chicago Cubs (7 1/3IP, 5H, 3ER, 5SO)

Next Start: TBD

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the regular season with a strong rotation, and a significant reason for that is the consistency of Kevin Gausman. He’s been doing an excellent job of holding the Blue Jays rotation together. Every time he takes the hill, Gausman gives the club a chance to win.

Gausman has been superb since signing with the Blue Jays last year. One might even argue he’s been a bargain. The righty has posted a 7-5 record, a 3.03 ERA, and 153 strikeouts. After another solid showing against the Detroit Tigers, Gausman has maintained the third-shortest odds at +350 to win the AL Cy Young.

Last Start: July 8 @ Detroit Tigers (6IP, 5H, 2ER, 7SO)

Next Start: TBD

One of baseball’s most dominant left-handed starters is Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays. Every time he takes the hill, he gives Tampa a chance to win and continues to look elite after each passing start.

Injuries have played a role in why McClanahan has seen his odds fluctuate over the last month. Despite making his last start on June 30, McClanahan is expected to take the bump for his next scheduled appearance on July 16, which has helped insert him back into the top five at +800.

Last Start: June 30 @ Seattle Mariners (3IP, 5H, 4ER, 1SO)

Next Start: TBD

Nathan Eovaldi is your guy if you’re looking for a veteran starter that’s brought a ton of consistency to the Texas Rangers rotation. The right-hander has found success throughout his MLB career and is in the AL Cy Young conversation as a 33-year-old.

Eovaldi has posted a 10-3 record, with a 2.83 ERA and 109 punchouts. He’s been a breath of fresh air for a Rangers rotation that’s been needing that kind of swagger at the top. Despite a difficult outing against the Boston Red Sox, Eovaldi still sits in the top five but dropped off from +850 to +1200.

Last Start: July 6 @ Boston Red Sox (5 1/3IP, 5H, 4ER, 3SO)

Next Start: TBD

Top 5 AL Cy Young Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Framber Valdez Houston Astros 200 Gerrit Cole New York Yankees 300 Kevin Gausman Toronto Blue Jays 350 Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays 800 Nathan Eovaldi Texas Rangers 1200

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.